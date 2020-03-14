Missouri soon may be the last state in the nation to adopt a statewide prescription opioid tracking database. There has been resistance to such a program by some Republicans for years.
The Missouri Senate gave its approval to a House bill to create such a database that gives physicians and pharmacists patients’ prescription histories so they can intervene with medical help for those who show signs of addiction.
The measure now goes to the House for a final vote, then to the governor’s desk for approval. Both are expected to approve it.
The past history of the bill is that opioid-tracking legislation failed to pass the Senate. Republicans were concerned about patient privacy in a government database.
The legislation takes oversight of the program from the health department and gives it to a task force of medical professionals. It would be up to the task force to select an independent contractor to monitor the database. The task force provision was favorable to Republicans who had opposed the legislation.
As far as is known, programs such as this have been successful in other states.