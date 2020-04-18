The coronavirus, with its deadly grip on the world, is to be feared by all. Its death toll keeps climbing.
One result of it is a sense of unity among people.
The majority of people are adhering to the advice on precautions to take to stop the spread of the virus. Some people can’t be reached and are ignoring the precautions recommended.
The unity spirit reminds military veterans of a bonding that exists, especially in combat. In the military, individuals give their lives so others might live. The bonding is not reserved just for close buddies. If they are wearing the same uniform, that binds them.
The stay-at-home order can bring families closer. The experience can bolster the family unit.
It also can result in a better appreciation of the emergency personnel who are on the front lines in this virus battle.
For some seniors, this unity spirit in America hasn’t been observed since World War II.
One exception is in politics. Key people in both major parties look for any opening to score political points.
It is unfortunate that it usually takes a disaster to open the unity door.
For whatever reason there seems to be more disunity in today’s complex world. It’s more difficult to unite people today. Technical advances have brought people closer today than ever before, but close doesn’t mean they are united.
Good things happen when people are united in a common cause to crush that which is bad.
The strength there is in unity can’t be measured.