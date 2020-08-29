Washington’s riverfront is growing in popularity. It is an especially attractive destination when the weather cooperates. Even on a very hot day there’s always a refreshing breeze along the river.
As an asset to the city, the riverfront is priceless.
As traffic increases, is one access adequate?
The Lafayette Street railroad crossing off of Front Street is handling an increasing number of vehicles, many pulling trailers with boats, and there’s heavy pedestrian traffic as well. All are headed to the riverfront. The automatic barricades seem adequate to protect vehicles and people from the trains, but a second access would increase safety.
Yes, it would be costly, but perhaps there are grants that could be obtained from the state and/or the federal government. It’s definitely worth a look.
As to the possible location of a second access, there is access to the east at South Point, but the distance to reach Rennick Riverfront Park is too lengthy and it would have to be by foot since there is no existing street between the two points. The same is true at the Tiemann Drive access point to the west.
A crossing at Market Street was once floated, but it was considered impractical and costly. Perhaps another look is in order.
Another idea mentioned was at Olive and Front streets, but there’s a sidetrack there that adds to the crossing challenge. If that barrier could be overcome, a crossing there might have merit, at least it might be worth studying. It is pretty close to parking north of the railroad tracks.
Traffic at the only access to the riverfront is bound to get heavier, and while a second access may not be high (or even) on the city’s proposed projects list, it’s worthy of consideration to keep traffic moving into and out of one of the city’s most attractive assets.