With the largest economic stimulus package in America’s history soon to be implemented, is the federal government prepared to distribute the aid in a fair, timely and efficient manner?
That question is on the minds of many people.
The $2.2 trillion package is meant to ward off a recession causing an economic skid by the coronavirus, which has spread rapidly to many countries, including the United States.
Businesses that have no large cash cushion to fall back on are hurting, especially those with high debt. Unemployment is on the rise. There is fear that the emergency shutdown of businesses will end operations for many of them. That’s why it is so important to deliver aid quickly and in a fair manner.
It is going to be a challenging test for the federal agencies involved in the process. With this being a presidential election year, the distribution process of the aid package will have a bearing on what happens in November. It is going to take efficient management of the process and keen oversight.
With the huge amount of money involved, there will be temptations to get a share by greedy, unscrupulous and dishonest people and that’s why a watchdog is so important. Where the money goes needs to be carefully scrutinized. There’s going to be a rush to deliver the aid as quickly as possible and that can cause problems.
The aid package finally did bring Congress together on the legislation. It was a rush job and that in itself can be troublesome. There are questionable provisions.
The hope here is that the money can be directed to people who need it the most and the companies that depend on it to keep operations moving forward.
This is going to be a challenge to the Trump administration. Any fumbles made will be quickly turned into political firepower!