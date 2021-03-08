Seventy-five years ago, a train carrying President Harry Truman and Winston Churchill “crept through Washington at about three to four miles an hour” en route to Fulton, where the former British prime minister would deliver a speech at Westminister College that would prove prophetic.
Both the Washington High School and St. Francis Borgia bands played for a crowd estimated at about 2,000 people, according to a story in The Missourian at the time.
Truman appeared on the train’s observation platform smiling and waving to the crowd when it passed through town at 10 a.m. Churchill was not on the platform when the rear car passed the station, but some said he appeared in the doorway of the coach when it reached the freight depot.
Churchill might not have been widely visible on the train when it passed through Washington, but the speech he delivered later that day delivered a message that resonated ominously around the world.
No one in the crowd in Washington who turned out to greet the two world leaders had any inkling the blunt and stark speech Churchill was about to give, modestly titled “Sinews of Peace,” would go down in history as the “Iron Curtain” speech.
In his remarks, Churchill accurately predicted the Soviet Union was planning to expand its communist grip in Europe. Historians consider the speech as one of the opening volleys in the Cold War that followed.
“From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent,” Churchill warned. Drawing parallels with the disastrous appeasement of Hitler prior to World War II, Churchill advised that in dealing with the Soviets, there was “nothing which they admire so much as strength, and there is nothing for which they have less respect than for military weakness.”
Churchill’s hour-long speech warning of the perils of appeasement — just six months after World War II had ended — alarmed much of the war-weary Western world, which felt an underlying threat from the Soviet Union.
Dr. Joseph Loconte, a director at the Heritage Foundation, said the doctrine of appeasement was the fatal flaw of both the Europeans and the Americans leading up to World War II — in giving the totalitarian dictators what they wanted in the hopes of peace, famously with Adolf Hitler, in Munich in 1938.
Churchill’s message in Fulton was: “You cannot appease a dictatorship. You cannot appease a barbarian power. You have to meet it with force.”
Loconte said Churchill’s “Iron Curtain” speech is an example of what made him a great leader, showcasing his willingness to tell hard truths to his citizens in a way sadly few leaders do today.
“Tell hard truths, necessary truths to your populations. Treat them like adults, and call them to a noble cause, and ask them to be willing to sacrifice for that cause. Moral truth, political truth, unpleasant truths that could cost you an election, but speak truth into the situation because that’s what your conscience and reason and your moral compass instructs you to do,” Loconte said of Churchill’s legacy.
Churchill did that throughout his career. He told it like it was. He stood firm on his key decisions, some of which, Churchill experts say, might not be considered popular by today’s standards.
It is one of the reasons why he is still celebrated today. It is why historians, politicians and statesmen still study and write about him and why his famous “Iron Curtain” speech is considered one of his most important speeches.