What will the results in the Iowa caucuses tell us about the presidential preferences in that state? Will it give a hint or two of what will happen come November 2020?
The Democratic presidential candidates have centered their campaigns in that state on the anti-Trump theme. Instead of attacking each other in their campaign television ads, they are centering on the anti-Trump position, and which candidate would be most likely the strongest to defeat the president in November.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Democrats in the presidential race have poured more than $65 million into Iowa TV and radio ads since the beginning of last year. More than half of that spending has occurred since last November. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are leading in the most recent polls, and with Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg close behind.
Anti-Trump messages dominate in the ads. The second most mentioned issue in the ads is health care. Biden and Buttigieg ads do criticize their opponents who advocate Medicare for all.
It is not clear what the Iowa results Feb. 3 will tell us. It’s a long time until the Democratic Party convention and the November election. Initial readings of the results could change in the months ahead.
What is the mood of people about President Trump? Perhaps Iowa will be an accurate reading of the mood in one state about Trump, but will it tell us which of the Democratic candidates is viewed as having the best chance to unseat the president?
Political ads often miss their targets and it is foolhardy to put too much confidence in them and their power to sway voters. But on the other hand, it does tell us what the political consultants think is the right message to deliver by their candidates.
The view here is that Trump hasn’t lost that much in appeal to voters, especially in a state like Missouri.