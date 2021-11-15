If you need an indication of the sorry state of American politics today, look no further than the partisan fury over the infrastructure bill that Congress passed a week ago.
For decades, presidents and political leaders of both parties have tried to pass a comprehensive spending bill to address our country’s deteriorating roads and bridges. It was perpetually on Congress’ to-do list, but it never got done.
Economists, business leaders, community-based organizations and infrastructure advocates pressed Congress to invest in our country’s backbone. They warned the U.S. was falling behind, and neglecting this issue was making the country less competitive in a global economy.
Yet previous efforts to address the issue fell short, and the infrastructure problem grew worse as the price tag to fix it increased each year the issue was ignored.
That changed last week when the House passed the Senate’s version of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The measure received the support of 13 GOP lawmakers. The $1 trillion package would invest in refurbishing aging roads, bridges and ports; easing transportation bottlenecks; replacing harmful lead pipes; expanding internet access; upgrading the nation’s power grid; and boosting infrastructure resilience amid growing concerns over climate change.
The bipartisan and generation-defining infrastructure bill is proof of what is necessary and what can be accomplished when Congress puts the interests of the country first.
Predictably, the backlash over the bill’s passage was swift and ferocious, especially toward the House Republicans who voted for it.
Former President Trump, who unsuccessfully pushed his own nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, has led the call to trash the bill while deriding Republicans who voted for the measure, saying they should be “ashamed of themselves” for “helping the Democrats,” according to the Washington Post.
Other Republicans have savaged the 13 GOP House members who voted with Democrats for spending on roads and bridges — once among the driest, most bipartisan exercises on the Hill — calling them “traitors” and suggesting they should be stripped of their committee assignments, according to Politico.
At least one of them, Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan, said he received “nasty” death threats over his vote.
In another era, the uproar over infrastructure would have been unheard of. Today, supporting anything that appears to give the opposing party a “win” will earn you a primary opponent, make you a traitor or even provoke death threats. If you vote for something offered by the other party, you are a “sellout,” regardless of the merits of the proposal.
“That’s the way the place works now,” former Rep. Tom Davis, a Virginia Republican who served as National Republican Congressional Committee chair, told Politico. “That’s what we have devolved to.”
To be sure, any spending proposal that reaches $1 trillion invites and deserves thoughtful examination and analysis by all members of Congress who are tasked with voting on it. Not everyone is going to agree with every aspect of the bill.
Indeed, the infrastructure bill is not “perfect,” as Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt noted. No bill ever is. But Blunt voted for the bill because it was important to bring sorely needed infrastructure investment — estimated at $8 billion — to our state. We don’t consider him a sellout or traitor because he voted for a bill that a Democratic president proposed. On the contrary, we give him credit for his willingness to rise above partisan politics to get something done on an issue that is truly needed for the country.
Biden and Congress deserve praise for finally getting a comprehensive infrastructure package across the finish live after decades of failure. We need more bipartisanship in Congress. We need political leaders who care more about issues and people than partisan politics.