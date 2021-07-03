Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was strikingly on point this week when he argued that federal marijuana prohibition might no longer make sense due to the widespread legalization of the drug in the states.
Thomas, one of the court’s most conservative judges, was simply stating the obvious.
He made the point in a decision not to hear the appeal of a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary that was denied federal tax breaks that other businesses are allowed.
Thomas said the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2005 upholding federal laws that make marijuana possession illegal could now be out of date.
“Federal policies of the past 16 years have greatly undermined its reasoning,” he wrote. “The federal government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.”
The federal government’s “willingness to look the other way on marijuana is more episodic than coherent,” Thomas wrote.
Perhaps none of the federal government’s polices regarding marijuana is more incoherent and baffling than the fact cannabis is still considered a Schedule I controlled substance, the highest classification possible, and in the same league as heroin and LSD.
That’s because the Federal Drug Administration has determined that there is no current accepted medical use for marijuana in the U.S.
That is still the feds’ position despite that fact that 36 states now allow medical marijuana, and 18 others allow recreational use as well. Today, the majority of Americans live in states where marijuana is legal for medical purposes, and more than one in three Americans live in states where it’s permitted for recreational use. Yet the federal government hasn’t removed pot from its most tightly restricted category.
The feds have utilized a “piecemeal approach” to harmonize their polices with those of the states. For example, the Department of Justice has instructed the nation’s federal prosecutors not to pursue cases against marijuana businesses that follow state law. And since 2015, Congress has prohibited the Justice Department from spending federal money to prevent states from carrying out their own laws, according to NBC.
But the IRS continues to enforce its own rules against growers and dealers. And that was Thomas’ point when he argued that what we currently have is a “contradictory and unstable state of affairs” that “strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary.”
Whether you support the legalization of pot or not, the current state and federal legal contradictions on marijuana make no sense.
“A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government’s piecemeal approach,” Thomas wrote. He is right.
It’s past time for Congress to act on this issue. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is pushing a bill to federally legalize marijuana, but a number of Democratic holdouts and broad opposition from GOP senators means it’s unlikely to pass quickly.
It appears “the contradictory and unstable state of affairs” involving state and federal marijuana laws will inexplicably continue.