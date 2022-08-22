Much is being written about the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed this week. Unsurprisingly, like most blockbuster bills, it is being politicized and distorted along party lines. Democrats are overhyping and overselling it, while Republicans are trashing and misrepresenting it.
It is not a perfect bill. Not even close. Even its name is suspect given the fact that it likely won’t reduce inflation.
The Congressional Budget Office, Congress’ nonpartisan internal scorekeeper, has said that the bill would have a “negligible effect on inflation” in 2022 and that in 2023 it would nudge inflation somewhere between positive and negative 0.1 percentage points, according to Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post.
She points out that Penn Wharton Budget Model, an independent research organization, estimated the bill’s inflation impact over the next decade as “statistically indistinguishable from zero.”
But the sweeping legislation does do some good things in a number of areas and has the potential to improve the lives of everyday Americans in a number of areas. That includes their interactions with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The bill includes $80 billion in new funding over the next 10 years for the tax agency that everyone loves to hate. The new money has been a red-hot talking point for Republicans who allege that Democrats are “weaponizing” the IRS to harass working-class Americans. That’s more hyperbole than fact.
The IRS has been limping along without adequate staff or resources for years. The result is perhaps some of the worst customer service of any government agency or, for that matter, any organization. It’s that bad.
Some of the new funding will be used to update decades-old computer system and modernize a taxpayer phone line where nine out of 10 calls go unanswered. It’s next to impossible to quickly resolve any question issue with the IRS. How bad is the technology? The IRS still manually enters the information on paper tax returns into its computing system because its technology is so outdated, according to the Washington Post.
Worse, there is a massive backlog of unprocessed individual tax returns from years’ past largely because the IRS doesn’t have enough staff to do the work. The delays have caused real hardships for millions of Americans who have to wait months for refunds. Some of those taxpayers are on fixed incomes. That’s not fair.
Critics of the new spending are hyperventilating because the majority of the cash influx to the IRS will be used to hire some 87,000 new agents who they say will be unleashed to terrorize taxpayers. When you consider that more than 50,000 IRS employees are set to retire over the next six years and that the agency currently has the fewest auditors since 1953, then maybe that number doesn’t seem so ominous.
Regardless, taxpayers deserve better service than they are currently getting from the IRS. The reality is the IRS is in desperate need of a massive overhaul. It needs help. It’s long overdue.