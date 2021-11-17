At a time when the country is divided on just about everything, we can all agree effective stewardship of taxpayer funds is a critical responsibility of the federal government.
Yet perhaps not surprisingly, our government habitually fails in this stewardship by wasting billions of our tax dollars through improper payments — payments that should not have been made or were made in an incorrect amount.
And the problem is getting worse.
According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), in fiscal year 2019, agencies across the government made an estimated $175 billion in improper payments — up from about $151 billion for fiscal year 2018. Medicare, Medicaid and the Earned Income Tax Credit accounted for about 69 percent of the $175 billion total.
Linda Miller, a former GAO official and a nationally recognized expert on fraud risk management, estimated total improper payments have steadily increased since 2013 by about $100 billion, from $106 billion to $206 billion last year despite laws and regulations requiring agencies to report improper payments and take corrective actions that have been in place since 2002.
That’s a lot of wasted taxpayer money. And the total amount from the improper payments might be understated because the government doesn’t have complete, reliable or accurate estimates.
Miller says that’s because most agencies lack the ability to access data they need to verify a payment is, in fact, proper. Federal data privacy laws and a deep aversion to sharing data across agencies means most will continue to report that they are “unable” to verify data, report their increased improper payment rate to the Office of Management and Budget and continue on unchanged.
So we can expect government programs to continue to make payments to ineligible recipients or duplicate payments that reach into the billions every year. Medicare likely will continue to pay claims for medically unnecessary services and claims that had insufficient documentation; Medicaid will pay claims to ineligible medical providers, and our government will continue to issue tax credits to those who aren’t entitled to them.
Although it’s true that not all improper payments result from fraud, and some don’t result in an actual monetary loss to the government, it’s safe to say the rising rate of improper payments is unacceptable.
It’s government incompetence, plain and simple.
Politicians in both parties prattle on about eliminating government waste and abuse while they stand idly by as this problem proliferates under their noses.
Reducing improper payments is critical to safeguarding taxpayer dollars, especially at a time when federal spending for Medicare programs and Medicaid is expected to significantly increase in coming years.
It’s past time for Congress to take this issue more seriously. If not, taxpayers’ distrust of government will erode even further — if that is even possible.