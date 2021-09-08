Help wanted. Now hiring. Jobs available. Workers needed. Sign-on bonuses for new hires.
Pleas like these appear on signs in the windows and in front of businesses large and small in Franklin County and across the country. It is a sign of the times. American businesses are having trouble finding workers.
The labor shortage is unlike any before, according to business owners we hear from.
The good news is despite the recent uptick in COVID cases, the economy is recovering from the pandemic.
The bad news is companies, especially small businesses and those in the service and hospitality industry, cannot find the workers they need to meet customer demand.
The reasons for the country’s labor shortage are numerous — workers, especially those with underlying health issues, still reluctant to return to work; hard-to-find child care; career changes; expanded federal unemployment benefits that disincentivize work.
Those enhanced federal unemployment benefits ended this weekend after nearly a year and a half. Will that spur some workers to re-enter the job market? Perhaps. But will it eliminate the labor shortage entirely? Probably not entirely, according to economists.
That’s because our country has been experiencing a growing labor shortage for some time. The pandemic simply accelerated and exposed the problem as a national crisis, according to The Hill.
So what is the solution? More voices are saying we can help fix the labor shortage through commonsense immigration reform. That’s right, immigrants.
People around the world still want to live and work in our country. Maybe it’s time to rethink our approach to immigration to get them here to alleviate this labor shortage.
Economists say America’s labor shortage crisis has been exacerbated by immigration restrictions that have reduced the number of both skilled and unskilled workers.
According to Axios, immigrant and nonimmigrant visas issued during the year ended Oct. 20 were down by nearly 5 million, or 54 percent, from 2019. Nearly all of this decrease can be tied to the Trump Administration’s decisions to close legal immigration avenues in the pandemic’s early months while also tightening rules and enforcement of undocumented immigration.
Some of the pandemic-induced checks on immigration were necessary. But it’s no secret Trump vilified immigrants to create a wedge issue for political gain. It worked. But given the current labor crisis, it’s time to rethink some of these decisions. It’s time to turn the page.
That is particularly true in the agricultural sector of the economy, where farmers and meat-packing plants face severe labor shortages. The current federal visa program that allows seasonal employment is insufficient to meet their labor demands. Republicans and Democrats agree on that score.
We are not advocating for open borders. However, there are a number of bipartisan bills pending before Congress that would shore up our existing immigrant workforce and help address some of our country’s immediate labor needs.
We need Congress to put politics aside and pass these immigration reform bills. The business community is looking for problem-solving in Congress on the issue of our labor shortage.
The bottom line is the U.S. economy cannot fully recover from the pandemic if employers can’t find enough employees.