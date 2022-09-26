It’s no secret that there is an acute labor shortage in this area. The help-wanted signs in front of area businesses are everywhere.
The difficulty employers are experiencing finding enough workers was one of the chief concerns voiced by a group of local business leaders at a recent business round table hosted by the city of Washington. The city called the meeting because it is seeking input from employers to update its comprehensive plan.
During the discussion, an employer mentioned it is time our country took a hard look at reforming its immigration policies. The suggestion was that we could use immigrants to alleviate this gnawing labor shortage. It was an offhand remark we hear from employers frequently — usually in more private settings but often made with conviction. Employers are desperate for workers, they would eagerly hire immigrants to fill open positions to keep their businesses running at full tilt and moving forward.
Talking about immigration reform publicly isn’t easy in our current political climate. The subject is loaded with so much toxic rhetoric and misinformation and condemnation that it’s often hard to have a serious conversation. That’s because the issue of immigration has been politicized — by both parties — as columnist Jonah Goldberg correctly points out in the space below.
Our immigration system is broken because our political system is broken. No doubt it’s a very hard problem to tackle as Goldberg notes. It’s complicated. But there are obvious things that could be done to make our borders more secure and to increase legal immigration that would help address the labor shortage in our country. There are points of agreements and consensus on how to improve our immigration system. Of course, that would require compromise, which is largely out of reach in our current political system. It’s one of the reasons why Americans are so disillusioned by politics and politicians who are more interested in advancing their own interests rather than those of the country.
Meanwhile, local employers are confronting an unprecedented labor shortage that likely won’t abate anytime soon. In July 2022, the U.S. had 11.2 million job openings but only 5.7 million unemployed workers who might fill them, according to government data.
One of the main drivers of the labor shortage is our country’s aging workforce and declining fertility rate. That also isn’t likely to change anytime soon. The peak years of the baby boom in the U.S. were 1957-61, when as many as 4.3 million babies were born each year. That massive cohort is beginning to turn 65 this year, according to political writer David Frum.
When you factor in that legal work-related immigration has fallen by a third since 2020, you begin to appreciate that the labor gap is only going to grow unless some action is taken.
We need to protect our borders. But it’s also clear we need common-sense immigration reforms that provide more legal immigration.