We depend on China for too many products. One category is in the manufacture of prescription medicine, generic drugs and over-the-counter medications.
Why and how did this happen? Jeff Ferry, chief economist at the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA), in a column in the March/April Industry Week magazine, gives reasons.
He wrote that over the past 20 years, U.S. pharmaceutical companies have progressively outsourced and offshored the production of the above mentioned pharmaceutical products, mainly to China and India.
A pharmaceutical expert, Rosemary Gibson, authored a book, “China Rx,” telling of the dangers of America’s dependence on China for key medications. She testified in a Senate hearing that three commonly used antibiotics depend on ingredients manufactured only in China. “Such reliance on China even extends to common household medicines; the U.S. imports 95 percent of its ibuprofen and 70 percent of its acetaminophen from China,” Ferry reported.
He also mentioned that a Chinese economist, Li Daokui, at a conference in Beijing said this: “We are at the mercy of others when it comes to computer chips, but we are the world’s largest exporter of raw materials for vitamins and antibiotics. Should we reduce the exports, the medical systems of some western countries will not run well.” Ferry advised to “bring home” the manufacture of these vital pharmaceuticals. Last year, the U.S. imported $128 billion worth of pharmaceuticals. That’s the third largest category of imports for the U.S. Our trade deficit in pharmaceuticals last year was $74 billion, according to Ferry.
To bring home these products would be a big boost to the economy.
Ferry’s recommendationis to develop a three-year plan to bring back to the U.S. the production of vital medicines — beginning with the ones most crucial for battling the coronavirus. “It should do the same for ventilators, face masks, and other essential health care accessories.”
We all know that the pharmaceutical companies earn huge profits. To import from China these medical products add to their profit margins.
Ferry concludes: “The fundamental change we need is to replace ‘share-holder value’ with a national economic strategy that makes broadly shared prosperity, strategic security and economic growth our top priorities.”
Easy to say but hard to do. We must lessen our dependence on China, and for that matter, India. We have companies in Franklin County that have shifted work to other countries in an effort to save money and to remain competitive in their fields.