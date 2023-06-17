Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) announced during former president Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court on Tuesday that he will use what are known as “procedural holds” to stop the confirmation of Justice Department nominees. “We have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to . . . stop going after his political opponents,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

To decry what he wrongly claims is the politicization of law enforcement, Vance is, well, politicizing law enforcement.

