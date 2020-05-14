In counting our top community assets, hospitals stand out as one of the greatest resources a city, county or state can have. The value of a hospital can’t be measured — it’s that huge!
The services hospitals provide make the difference between life and death, between being pain-ridden or pain-free, being mentally distressed or stress-free, restoring health or facing continuing medical problems — we receive multiple benefits from Mercy Hospital Washington.
Unfortunately, hospitals now face difficult times due to the coronavirus COVID-19, which has caused major changes in operations.
To prepare for the outbreak, hospitals have had a great deal of expense in handling the number of people infected with the virus, internal physical changes had to be made, along with preparing emergency departments for patients. Some equipment and extra supplies had to be purchased. A major change in internal operations had to be made, including the suspension of a number of regular services, nonemergency treatments and operations. That meant a decrease in income, which resulted in layoffs, furloughs and even the eliminations of some positions. No hospitals were spared from the personnel cutbacks.
All of the major hospital systems in the St. Louis metro area, including Mercy, have announced personnel adjustments.
Hospitals are an economic driver for all communities where they are located. Usually, they are the top employer in a community. Having a hospital in a community leadsto economic development, the locating of expanding industries near a hospital, their spending on local goods and services, job creation and they spur other economic activities.
Missouri has more than 140 hospitals. They are safety nets for people who need medical care. The total of community benefits includes charity care, absorbing bad debts and the unpaid cost of treating Medicare and Medicaid patients. In addition, hospitals educate the public as to health care, offer free clinic services and they are a contributor to local causes. Hospitals are good citizens.
Missouri hospitals’ operations and capital spending directly and indirectly supported nearly 310,000 jobs in the state, according to David Mitchell, Ph.D., professor of economics at Missouri State University, whose research last year revealed the total value of hospitals to the state and its people. Now that job total is at risk, along with $19 billion in labor income, wages and benefits to Missourians. In addition, Mitchell found that hospitals contribute more than $27.1 billion in gross state product — with about 10 percent of total GSP linked to hospitals, according to his research.
In his report, Mitchell said the importance of hospitals to a person’s and a community’s health “is self-evident.” Hospitals add to the quality of life in the areas they serve.
Mercy Hospital Washington serves a part urban and part rural service area. The services, and its medical specialties, are offered to all of Franklin County and parts of at least four other counties. In addition, it has medical backup services from the Mercy hospitals and clinics in St. Louis.
Mercy Hospital Washington has had an economic setback, like all hospitals, from the coronavirus COVID-19. The Mercy system has no choice, like other companies, to stay fiscally secure, but to make adjustments — hence the employee cutbacks that have been announced. The hospitals need help from the federal government, such as the Payroll Protection Program that is well underway for small businesses. That program, especially concerning rural hospitals, will enable some rural hospitals to stay open. All our representatives in the federal government must do all they can to give assistance to hospitals in need.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a story in Sunday’s edition said the rural health association has estimated that nearly half of the country’s rural hospitals were operating at a loss before the pandemic, and had little cash on hand.
The Payroll Protection Program is only for eight weeks. What happens after that? Can economic recovery happen in such a short time frame? It could mean more unemployment.
The federal and state governments must give high attention to hospitals, health care in general, including public health demands, research and delivery of all segments of health care to meet the demands of pandemics and the general well-being of all citizens. We weren’t prepared for the coronavirus outbreak. We must not let that happen again.
In the meantime, government and community support is vital for all hospitals.