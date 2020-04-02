It may come as a surprise to some people, but Missouri in one survey ranked very high in health care capacity, which has a bearing on states best equipped to handle new cases of COVID-19. The information came from QuoteWizard, a LendingTree Company, which serves the insurance industry.
QuoteWizard in evaluating health care capacity analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on hospital beds and physicians per 1,000 people in each state.
Missouri was ranked fifth in the country in the study.
West Virginia ranked No. 1, followed by New York, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Missouri for hospital capacity.
Utah, Idaho and Nevada ranked lowest for hospital capacity.
Missouri has 3.30 physicians per 1,000 people and 3.08 beds per 1,000 people. West Virginia, ranked No. 1, has 3.17 physicians per 1,000 people and 3.74 beds per 1,000 people. New York, ranked second, has 4.60 physicians and 2.7 beds per 1,000 people.
The rankings are based on a composite score of states’ hospital beds and physician preparedness. States with the highest rankings are considered to have the best hospital preparedness.
According to this study, Missouri is well-prepared to handle the coronavirus outbreak as far as hospitals and physicians are concerned. However, if a very serious outbreak occurred, regardless of the number of health care personnel and hospital beds, Missouri could face a crisis.
As of Monday, there were 1,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, with 13 deaths. Franklin County has 13 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Nationwide, there are an average of 2.96 physicians and 2.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people; 23 states saw a decrease in hospital beds per 1,000 people from 2014 to 2018.
Missouri has a population of slightly over six million.