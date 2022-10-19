A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa.
The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
The playground will be a nice addition to the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park, which is rapidly becoming one the city’s marquee parks, due in large part, to its proximity to the Missouri River. It will give families with young children another reason to visit the park and enjoy the majesty and splendor of the river. It should serve as a complement to events like Sunset on the River.
Washington has a long and rich history of civic-minded residents giving back to the community in countless ways. Add the Tobbens to that list. Their generous donation provides the foundation that Downtown Washington Inc. can build upon as it assumes the main fundraising role for this project.
It is hoped that the Tobben’s donation will serve as a catalyst for more contributions from other individuals and service organizations who share the same appreciation and vision for the riverfront’s development.
The playground is the result of Downtown Washington Inc.’s efforts to develop more family-orientated attractions to the downtown area. We believe they are on track with this endeavor and have no doubt the playground will be a magnet for families and young people.
We are truly fortunate to have citizens like the Tobbens who care enough about our community that when they get wind of a worthwhile project, they get behind it by opening their wallets in a big way.
Dr. Tobben, who says he has been blessed by this community, told this newspaper he was inspired to help because of his Christian values and his Catholic education and a simple desire give back to the community that has been so good to him. He hopes other local professionals are similarly inspired to help with this playground project.
In our view, there is no better way to give back to our community than by helping support and preserve our many parks and other green spaces so we can pass them on to future generations in better shape than we found them. This playground project is an example of that mindset, and we hope the Tobbins example inspires others to get involved.
Anyone else interested in supporting this project should contact Downtown Washington Inc.