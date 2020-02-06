Just when many of us thought Franklin County Honor Flight was doing about all that could be expected to pay tribute to military veterans, the organization has come up with another great idea.
As is general knowledge, Franklin County Honor Flight sponsors one-day free trips to Washington, D.C., for veterans to view memorials erected in their honor. The veterans, along with their guardians who pay their own way, leave early in the morning for the nation’s capital and return late at night the same day. The trips are well organized and the veterans cover a lot of territory in one day. It’s a tight schedule, but very satisfying to veterans, many of whom would never have had the opportunity to see the memorials if not for Honor Flight. Meals are provided.
Veterans who make the trip have said it was one of the highlights of their lives.
Franklin County Honor Flight now is taking its mission to an even higher plain. For veterans who can’t make one of the regular trips, on the April 1 flight this year the trip will be filmed and shown to those veterans Oct. 17, 2020, at East Central College.
The organization has named this project Flightless Flight! That’s appropriate!
The trips are available to all veterans, even those who are disabled. Veterans who need wheelchairs are welcomed on the flights. Honor Flight is prepared, as usual, to handle veterans in wheelchairs — they are no problem. There are volunteer medical personnel on the trips.
However, it has come to the attention of Honor Flight that some veterans with physical handicaps still are fearful of making the flight. So Honor Flight is going to take those veterans to Washington, D.C., by film. The consideration they extend to veterans is outstanding. The leaders are all volunteers and there isn’t a more dedicated group.
Veterans who have been on a previous Honor Flight are not eligible for the Flightless Flight.
But all veterans who served in World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 — Dec. 31, 1946); the Korean War (June 25, 1950 — Jan. 31, 1955); and the Vietnam War (Feb. 28, 1961 — May 8, 1975) are eligible for the Flightless Flight.
To be considered, veterans must fill out an application form, which will be sent to them by calling Skip Buehrle at 636-744-4384.
Flights scheduled this year will be April 1, May 13 and June 17.