One way to determine the economic pulse of an area is by checking new housing starts. They are considered to be a pivotal indicator of economic strength.
Judging by the approximately 76 single-family homes that were built in Washington last year, the city’s economic vitality is strong. That’s the most new homes built in a calendar year since before 2004, according to reporting by Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert.
That’s a good sign the local economy is recovering from the pandemic. Economists say homebuyers are more likely to purchase homes when the economy is strong. Conversely, people are less likely to buy new homes in a weak economy.
It’s also a vote of confidence in Washington. People tend to make the biggest investment of their lives — buying a home — in communities they believe in, in places that offer economic stability and opportunity.
Housing is a fundamental part of any local economy and helps drive other industries such as banking, the mortgage sector, construction, manufacturing, retail and real estate. When housing starts are thriving, often the entire community is thriving. It is a symbiotic relationship and it is happening in Washington. That’s a good thing for our community.
City officials attribute some of the surge in housing starts to the adoption of more developer-friendly building codes, like reducing the minimum lot size for residential properties. Good for them for making the adjustments. It is giving some residents a shot at homeownership, which many feel is still the cornerstone of the American Dream.
Housing starts can provide valuable information about the state of the economy but so can other indicators like strong industrial growth. And there was plenty of that to make city leaders cheer.
City officials reported $9.8 million in industrial growth in 2021, the second-highest amount of industrial sector growth this decade, only trailing the $10.1 million spent in 2019. This is an impressive data point, considering the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city also saw nine new commercial buildings built and 41 commercially zoned buildings renovated during the past year. These projects had a valuation of $17.2 million, up from $10.7 million in 2020.
These economic indicators point to a resilient community that has made an impressive rebound from a tough year where the economic winds shifted beyond their control. They are telling signs Washington remains a place where people continue to want to work, build their businesses, live and raise their families. That bodes well for its future.