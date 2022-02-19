Are you sick of politics? Fed up with politicians?
If you are, you are not alone. Recent polls suggest Americans are losing faith in the way the country is being governed, the direction the country is heading, and feeling a growing dissatisfaction with both political parties.
An NBC news poll found that 70 percent of us feel that America has become so polarized that it can no longer solve the major issues facing the country. They blame those doing the governing.
The trend isn’t new. The percentages just keep getting larger. P.J. O’Rourke, the master political satirist who died this week, wrote about this political malaise in his book, “How the Hell Did This Happen? The Election of 2016.”
“The American public wasn’t holding either political party in much esteem,” he explained in an author’s note. “What the American public was holding was its nose.”
O’Rourke will be missed. He was frank, fearless and always on target. He’s was right, when it comes to politics, many of us are, and have been, holding our collective noses — on both sides of the political spectrum.
That’s probably because lately both parties are more defined by their extreme elements. The far right and the far left are morphing into unrecognizable entities. Many Americans are having a hard time relating to these new versions of Republicans and Democrats.
Washington Post Contributing columnists Matt Bai is one of them. Bai, like a growing number of Americans who eschew party affiliations, leaned left, but also would cast ballots for Republicans and third-party candidates.
This week he wrote that lately he feels “not so much ambivalent about the parties as alienated. I’m confronted with two extreme interpretations of what it means to be American, and I emphatically reject them both.”
The Trumpist Republican party, Bai writes, has become “more a celebrity fan club than a political organization at this point” and “advances the notion that citizenship alone doesn’t mean you belong here — that your race or ethnicity, the language that you speak, or the identity you choose can somehow make you less American than your neighbor.”
At the same time, Bai wrote, “the left is in thrall to its own misguided cultural revolution ... embracing a vision of the United States that lays waste to the 20th Century liberalism of its greatest icons.”
Leftists, he writes, have tossed aside ideals of equal opportunity and free expression, now, they “obsess on identity as much as their adversaries do” and “issue edicts about which terms are and aren’t acceptable.”
Bai isn’t alone. Democratic voters are increasingly uncomfortable with the “woke” culture that has permeated its ranks. Likewise, many lifelong conservative Republicans are uncomfortable with a party that “would countenance a violent insurrection against the federal government,” as Bai writes. Count us in both camps.
So where does this leave us? How do we reverse this trend? Bai and others say the time is right for an independent president outside the two-party system. The lane for a credible independent, Bai writes, has never been wider.
We agree. As long as the two major parties fail to represent the interests of a large segment of its constituents, it’s time to try something else.
Could a third political party ever be viable? When traditional parties and politicians quit caring about voters, then it’s time to find out.