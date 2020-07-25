As we enter the final week before the primary election Aug. 4, interest appears to be ho-hum. The coronavirus pandemic, the recent surge in cases regionally and the controversy over face masks are grabbing all the attention.
People have other things on their minds than the election, which is understandable but unfortunate. The ballot issues and candidate races certainly are important.
As to local candidate races, there are few and there has been limited campaigning, a far cry from other primary elections in the past.
On the Republican ticket locally, there are seven offices on the ballot and only two have races: municipal county judge and Second District commissioner. There are two candidates for municipal county judge, the incumbent A. David Arand and challenger Ben Hotz. The four candidates for Second District commissioner are incumbent Dave Hinson, Darren Walker, Russell Rost and Mark Williams.
On the Democratic ballot, there are no races for county offices and only two offices, county municipal judge and public administrator, have candidates.
For state offices on both tickets there are races and none have stirred much interest. On the Republican ballot, there are four candidates for governor, and on the Democratic ticket for governor there are five candidates. None of the candidates for governor on either ticket have done much in the matter of local visits or advertising. The other state offices on ballots have not drawn much interest and candidates have done little campaigning or advertising in this area.
The minor parties have candidates for some state and federal offices, but they have not been active in campaigning in this area. These parties are Libertarian, Green and Constitution.
There is one constitutional amendment, No. 2, on ballots. It was put on the ballots by initiative petition and would expand Medicaid in the state. The Missourian favors passage of this amendment.