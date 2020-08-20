Often heard is that the study of history places too much emphasis on dates when important events occurred. Most countries publicize and observe dates when important and significant happenings took place that played a part in shaping their history.
Remembering them triggers memories. When mistakes were made, it should influence conduct that avoids them in the future. The memories include reminders of the sacrifices made, the values of those times, and actions taken to eliminate the negatives.
We are in the midst of some of the most important dates in American history which occurred 75 years ago. The Second World War ended in 1945. On May 8, 1945, Germany surrendered to end WWII in Europe.
On Aug. 15, 1945, the Japanese surrendered to end the Second World War in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. The official surrender papers were signed by the leaders of Japan Sept. 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
The terms of surrender were unconditional!
We can’t help but wonder how many young Americans know the significance of V-E Day and V-J Day, and appreciate the sacrifices that were made to achieve victory in Europe and the Far East.
The month of August also has very important anniversaries. On Aug. 6, an American bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, followed by another atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki Aug. 9, leading to the Japanese surrender Aug. 14 that was celebrated around the world as the end of WWII. The Allied Forces were getting ready to invade Japan when the atomic bombs ended the war in the Pacific.
People still with us today who were old enough to remember 75 years ago will never forget those dates.