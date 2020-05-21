These are tough times for higher education and the immediate forecast is a bit foggy because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Most community colleges and other institutions of higher learning are having to deal with cutbacks in funding, uncertainties about enrollment, in-person classes, personnel positions and living with reduced budgets.
Add to that lawsuits that are surfacing from unhappy students. Washington University in St. Louis is one of the latest to face a class-action lawsuit from a student from New Jersey who has accused the university of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion. The student says he did not receive the on-campus education, facilities, services and activities he paid for. The student was enrolled for the 2020 spring semester.
Like students at other institutions of higher learning, his educational opportunities at Washington University were altered due to the coronavirus outbreak that forced classes to be canceled and schools to be closed due to the pandemic. The closures were made to protect the health of students and to limit the spread of the virus. Students worked on their studies at home.
There isn’t any doubt that students missed out on many campus experiences in the effort by the university to protect their health. But we don’t agree with one of the attorneys for students who said the university abandoned its attitude of caring for its student body, the Associated Press reported. The university took actions to protect students and others who might come in contact with them if they had the virus. All of the institutions of higher learning were thinking of doing what was best for the students when making the decision. To say the students were abandoned by the colleges and universities is ridiculous!
We don’t argue that the quality of education undoubtedly suffered somewhat, but the institutions of higher learning did the best they could under difficult circumstances. We recognize that the students didn’t get what they paid for in tuition, room and board except that they did receive protection from a spreading virus.
Should these institutions be protected from lawsuits when they have to make changes in times of a pandemic?
There is a number of colleges and universities that are not that financially comfortable and are just getting by. Lawsuits could force them to close.
With all of the problems institutions of higher learning are having today, lawsuits further complicate their very existence.