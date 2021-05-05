Funding higher education now means subsidizing the political activists who have hijacked it.”
So writes John Ellis in The Wall Street Journal. Ellis is a professor emeritus of German literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and author of “The Breakdown of Higher Education: How It Happened, the Damage It Does, and What Can Be Done.”
Another critic of American colleges and universities, Chicago Tribune columnist Victor Davis Hanson, observed that “as long as universities produced highly educated and open-minded graduates at a reasonable cost and kept politics out of the lecture hall, Americans didn’t care much about peculiarities such as tenure, legacy admissions, untaxed endowments, rebellious students and quirky faculty.
“But once they began to charge exorbitantly, educate poorly, politick continuously, indebt millions of people and act hypocritically, universities turned off Americans.”
Hanson argues today’s institutions of higher education bear little if any resemblance to post-World War II higher education, which even survived the radical protest uprisings of the 1960s.
Unfortunately, he’s right.
There was an era after World War II when students were more mature, having lived through the Great Depression and served in the military. They were able to attend college on the GI Bill. They tolerated radical instructors but weren’t swayed in their thinking by them.
For decades, we have heard frustrated parents complain about the staggering cost of college tuition. They worry about how their children will ever be able to pay back student loans. Now they also worry about the impact of activist teachers.
Maybe they should be concerned. “Diversity is the professed institutional ethos,” yet studies have shown that liberal faculty members outnumber their conservative counterparts by over 10 to 1 in our colleges and universities, Hanson noted.
Changes are needed. Ellis argues that “society” needs to be more organized to deliver messages of needed reform in higher education. He said more people must be informed about the need for reforms “if we are ever again to have college campuses that aren’t as academically incompetent as they are politically malevolent.”
Like so many things in our culture, higher education has evolved into something vastly different than its past. But there is no denying our colleges and universities are still producing some outstanding graduates who are bright, caring, good citizens and leaders.
So we hold out hope for change.