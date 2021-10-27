Congratulations to area elementary and middle schools recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as some of the best in Missouri.
Among them was New Haven Middle School, which led local schools on the middle school list. Ranked 53rd of 856 Missouri middle schools, New Haven is counted in the top 7 percent statewide.
Central Elementary School in the Union R-XI school district was the highest-ranked elementary school in the area at No. 102, placing it in the top 8 percent of the 1,321 Missouri schools included in the list.
Not far behind in the rankings was Robertsville Elementary School, of Meramec Valley R-III, garnering a No. 105 ranking.
U.S. News, long-known for ranking colleges and high schools across the U.S., released for the first time a list ranking the best elementary and middle schools in Missouri last week.
According to U.S. News, the lists were almost entirely rooted in students’ performance on state mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. The data, which was sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, comes from the 2018-19 school year prior to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the American school system as a whole may be falling behind international standards, there are still some schools that stand out. We are fortunate some of the high-achieving schools in our state are located in this area. That’s reassuring.
What makes a school great?
Education experts say high-achieving schools share some common characteristics — strong leadership, a positive school climate, a cohesive staff, quality teachers, community involvement and a rigorous curriculum.
A great school uses every resource, advantage, gift and opportunity it has to grow students and tends to see more resources, advantages, gifts and opportunities than lower-performing schools.
We salute all of the local schools that stood out in the U.S. News report and especially the hardworking and too-often underappreciated teachers who are making an impact on students’ lives and on our community.
Other area schools that ranked high on the U.S. News report for Missouri include:
Elementary Schools
(District), Rank
(Total schools: 1,321)
• Central Elementary (Union), No. 102
• Robertsville Elementary (Pacific), No. 105
• Nike Elementary (Pacific), No. 160
• Sullivan Elementary (Sullivan), No. 197
• Lonedell Elementary (Lonedell), No. 234
• Augusta Elementary (Washington), No. 283
• Washington West Elementary (Washington), No. 351
• Hermann Elementary (Hermann), No. 414
• Coleman Elementary (Pacific), No. 436
• Labadie Elementary (Washington), No. 456
• Clearview Elementary (Washington), No. 467
• Truman Elementary (Pacific), No. 469
• Zitzman Elementary (Pacific), No. 516
• Campbellton Elementary (Washington), No. 521
• Beaufort Elementary (Union), No. 597
• Marthasville Elementary (Washington), No. 645
• New Haven Elementary (New Haven), No. 675
• South Point Elementary (Washington), No. 766
Middle Schools, Rank
(Total schools: 856)
• New Haven, No. 53
• St. Clair, No. 90
• Hermann, No. 133
• Sullivan, No. 138
• Washington, No. 142
• Union, No. 150
• Lonedell, No. 170