National Nurses Week begins Saturday and ends on May 12 – Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
In recognition of this annual observance, we have profiled six Mercy nurses, in a feature called “The Heart of Health Care,” on page 1B of this edition. These nurses, chosen by their peers, are wonderful representatives of a profession that makes a difference in the lives of patients and their families in our community each and every day.
When you read these profiles you get a keen sense of the dedication and passion these health care professionals exhibit. We are fortunate to have them, and all of the nurses who serve patients in our community.
And we are equally fortunate to have excellent local nurse training programs at the Four Rivers Career Center and East Central College. They serve as a critical pipeline for new nurses to our local health care providers.
Nurses don’t always get the recognition they deserve. As we have noted before, they are the backbone of our health care system. They do their work in the trenches of the front lines of health care. It’s physically demanding work – many nurses work 12-hour shifts on their feet. They give up holidays with their families and work through nights and weekends.
It should come as no surprise that nursing has been rated as the most trusted profession for the past 20 years according to a Gallup poll. They even rank ahead of doctors in terms of trustworthiness. That says something.
But nursing, like many professions, is going through a challenging period due to pressures caused by staffing shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the nurse staffing shortage, but the problems associated with a shortage of nurses existed prior to the pandemic. The problem has gotten worse, some even say it has reached a crisis.
Experts say low staffing has a dangerous trickle-down effect on the profession, leading to heavier workloads, more stress and burnout and a negative impact to patient care. It’s one of the reasons nearly a third of nurses nationwide say they are likely to leave the profession in the near future according to NPR. That’s a troubling sign for our nation’s health care system which is already beset by a myriad of other challenges.
The country needs nurses. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their selflessness and commitment to their patients. If you know a nurse or encounter one this week, take a moment to let them know how much they are appreciated.