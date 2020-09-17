The City of Union could spend up to $30,000 to survey and relocate freshwater mussels in the Bourbeuse River before it starts construction on a planned $12 million Union Expressway. The road project includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse.
Union is required to address the mussel population because the Bourbeuse River is home to about 38 species of freshwater mussels including several that are on the federal endangered species list.
Some argue identifying and relocating these mussels is an unnecessary waste of taxpayer money. It’s an argument we’ve heard before regarding other endangered species.
Remember the Pallid Sturgeon saga on the Missouri River? Last year, an endangered bat held up the construction of another bridge project over the Bourbeuse River.
Both bats and freshwater mussels have thrown wrenches and created added expense for Franklin county taxpayers on other county construction projects over the years. It’s nothing new. It’s also the law.
When federal dollars are being expended on construction projects, federal laws require the builder to thoroughly address any potential impacts the project may have on threatened or endangered species and eliminate those impacts. That’s the way it works.
But maybe it’s money well spent.
In terms of the number of species and abundance of mussels, the Bourbeuse River is near the top of the list of all of the rivers in the nation. That’s noteworthy. Shouldn’t we endeavor to preserve and protect that diversity of species in our own backyard?
Still not persuaded? Consider this. As Andy Roberts of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained to Union Missourian Editor Geoff Folsom, mussels are important components in the stream ecosystem. They are a major food source for fish, mammals and other animals and serve as nature’s filter, cleaning the stream and improving water quality.
If you want to preserve the overall quality and health of the Bourbeuse, then we should preserve and protect the mussels — some of which are 100 years old.
Science tells us healthy ecosystems depend on plant and animal species as their foundations. When a species becomes endangered, it is a sign that the ecosystem is slowly falling apart.
When a species becomes extinct, its loss typically triggers the loss of other species within its ecosystem. It’s like a domino effect. Remember, we depend on healthy ecosystems to purify our environment — in this case, a river that we fish and swim in.
Wiping out one of these species might not make much difference. Then again, it might cause a chain reaction that alters the entire ecosystem. It’s hard to predict the effect of killing off a species unless you go ahead and kill it — and then it’s too late to reverse.
Whether you put it in economic terms or not, science is telling us that ecosystems provide us with a host of things we can’t do without, and that the more diverse each ecosystem is, the better.
Here is something else to ponder. The World Wildlife Fund issued a report last week indicating the world’s wildlife populations have fallen by an average of 68 percent in just over four decades between 1970 and 2016. That’s astonishing.
The report says that the kinds of steep wildlife population decreases the Earth has seen in recent decades have not been seen for millions of years and, perhaps most telling, the most dramatic decline was in the area of freshwater biodiversity.