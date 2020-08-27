The word hero gets thrown around a lot these days.
When historians look back on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., they are going to use it accurately to describe the front-line health care workers who put their own health and safety at risk each day to treat those afflicted with the COVID-19 virus.
They are the doctors, technicians, orderlies, ambulance drivers and first responders who are on the front lines of this pandemic. They also include those who work at nursing homes and senior care facilities where many of the coronavirus fatalities have occurred.
And of course, the nurses — especially the nurses. They are the front line of the front lines and the backbone of the American health care system. They do their work in the trenches with the coronavirus. They personify the meaning of the word “sacrifice.”
Their sacrifices continue even as the COVID-19 cases ebb and flow each week. They work 24/7 to help care for the sickest among us during a pandemic caused by a virus that does not discriminate between health care workers and others.
It’s been clear since the beginning of the pandemic that health care workers face unique, sometimes extreme risks from COVID-19. Five months in, the reality is worse than most Americans know or appreciate.
Through the end of July, nearly 120,000 doctors, nurses and other medical personnel contracted the virus in the U.S., the CDC reported. At least 587 died.
We take for granted that a lot of health care heroes live and work in our community. We take for granted that we have a nationally recognized hospital in Washington and hundreds of health care workers who work to educate and prevent the spread of the disease.
We take for granted there is a local college that offers two nursing programs with state-of-the-art clinical labs and first-rate instructors who turn out competent and caring nurse practitioners every year to staff our hospital and other medical facilities.
One way we can thank nurses and all front-line medical workers during this pandemic — and help ourselves, while we’re at it — is to listen to them. Because they know what’s going on.
When they tell you to get serious about wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing, believe it. They aren’t motivated by political ideology.
They tell it like it is because they are upfront and personal with a virus that is a danger to their patients and themselves. COVID-19 has exacted a huge toll on our country but especially on the medical profession.
The next time you use the word hero, think about someone wearing scrubs.