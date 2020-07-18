It makes absolute sense to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle. That’s not up for debate.
Helmets save lives and help prevent brain injuries. We all know that. It’s just common sense. We don’t need evidence in the form of the numerous studies that have been conducted over the years that substantiate this point.
So it is a head-scratcher when the Missouri Legislature passes and Gov. Mike Parson signs a bill that repeals our state’s all-rider motorcycle helmet law.
Parson signed House Bill 1963 this week, which allows riders over 26 years old with proof of insurance to opt out of using a helmet. The bill does other things, but this provision stands out for sheer stupidity.
But politics isn’t always guided by common sense. Today, at least in some parts of the nation, it’s about freedom, liberty and getting government off our backs and out of our lives.
Fair enough. We are as sympathetic to those notions as anyone. But as the old political cliché goes, your freedom to swing your arm stops at my nose.
We don’t think it’s fair for everyone else to pay the medical and other higher costs caused by those who think wearing a helmet compromises their freedom of riding a motorcycle.
And that’s exactly what is going to happen. How do we know that? Because that’s what has happened in other states that don’t require all riders to wear helmets.
Some riders, both insured and uninsured, are going to take advantage of the new law and ride helmetless and get hurt. Some will die. Others are going to wind up in long-term care with serious brain injuries. That’s what happens in motorcycle crashes with helmetless riders.
As critics of the bill note, unfunded costs resulting from motorcycle crashes are passed on to the public in taxes, higher insurance rates and higher health care costs.
As advocates for Highway and Auto Safety pointed out, “these preventable tragedies will in turn upend the lives of their families and increase health care costs for all Missourians.”
Also unsettling is that approval of the bill comes at a time when there is a serious state budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The timing couldn’t be worse for a bill that is going to cost the state more money. It’s reckless.
The rest of us are going to pick up the tab for this slice of freedom pie.
We don’t want the check.