There have been countless opinions expressed on the U.S. Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump in the impeachment trial, mostly along party lines, and we expect the issue will have a rather long life.
The opinion that appealed to us the most was from Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, who is not a candidate for re-election this year.
He was on target in his analysis of the impeachment issue. His wise judgment came after he listened to the arguments from both sides. His view was that if the president did all he was charged with it was not enough to remove him from office. Sen. Alexander voted against calling more witnesses and he voted to acquit the president.
t t was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political rival and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from being on this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate,” Sen. Alexander said. He added that the Constitution’s treason, bribery, or other high crime and misdemeanors standard for an impeachable offense was lacking.
The senator from Tennessee also voiced concern about the damage to the country that partisan removal of a president would do.
en. Alexander said our founding documents “provide for duly elected presidents who serve with the consent of the governed, not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide,” he said.
His wise words expressed the feelings of the majority of Americans, in the opinion of many political observers, including The Missourian’s belief.
The impeachment issue now is behind us. It’s time to move on and for Congress to attend to the nation’s many ills that have been brought on by conditions at home and abroad, and the changing times.
We don’t have the answer to the disunity that prevails in the country, but it is time for our elected officials in Congress to shed some of the extreme partisanship that exists, and act in the interests of the general welfare of the people.
Perhaps Americans should heed the advice of President John F. Kennedy, who in his inaugural address in 1961, said: “Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.” In the same address, President Kennedy said, “Civility is not a sign of weakness.”