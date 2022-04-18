“You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified. He has been raised.” Another Easter morning. And Christians gather to hear the familiar story of an empty tomb, a man in dazzling white robes, confused women, frightened disciples, and the thrilling message: he has been raised.
Yes, Christians know the story. It is the central belief of their lives. On Easter Sunday, they do more than come to church simply to hear an old story whose ending is well known. On this blessed day they thank God for the incredible grace to declare in the Creed: “On the third day he rose again in accordance with the Scriptures; he ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father.” Jesus Christ is alive today, alive in his humanity and in his divinity, the very same person who was born in Bethlehem, walked the paths of Palestine, anguished on Calvary’s cross.
On Easter we Christians encounter the Jesus who calls us out of ourselves, challenges our choices and calls us to be new people, different people; not just on Easter, but every day.
The essence of Easter lies not in the return of spring, not in the radiant colors of new blossoms, not in egg-rolling on the parish grounds. Easter in its essence is Jesus: Jesus risen; Jesus gloriously alive. Jesus risen and alive for each one of us. We Christians are risen with Christ.
Jesus rose for every human being, for the whole human family of God. He rose not only for the Virgin Mary who mothered him but for the Judas who betrayed him and for the Peter who three times denied him. Jesus rose to life for each of us.
A life of faith is when we realize “He sends me forth to serve.” The women cannot stay at the tomb; that is a dead end. They are told to go forth and find Jesus in the world. This is the challenge Jesus offers to us who claim we are so busy, there is no time. The central work of our life is to be where Jesus is.
The new life we Christians celebrate on Easter calls forth a fidelity to our relationships. That we love God above all else, above every human idol. That we love each human person, friend or enemy, as a child of God, another self. That we touch God’s material creation, earth and sea and sky, with reverence, as a gift of God, not to be clutched selfishly but shared generously. Such fidelity to relationships is the new life of risen Christians. The Christ Jesus who rose from the death to life on the first Easter, the same Christ Jesus who raised us to new life in our baptism, wants with all his heart to share that life and its responsibilities.
Each Christian is sent forth with a mission: To embrace the life of the Jesus who says every human person is loved, forgiveness is our strongest power, and we will serve. As you journey through your life, someone will see you loving, forgiving and serving; and they will be reassured that they have indeed seen in you the real Jesus.
Publisher’s note: This column was written by Rev. Douglas O. Waither and appeared in Waverly newspapers.