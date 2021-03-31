Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee members expressed concern over the Highway 100 and St. Johns Road intersection at their meeting Monday, March 29.
The intersection is hazardous now, they say, and their concerns accelerate as they look to the fall when the new Washington School District elementary school on St. Johns Road opens and buses add to the traffic, with hundreds of children crossing the intersection at least twice a day, five days a week.
Traffic lights at the dual-lane intersection are needed.
The MoDOT representative who attended the meeting said traffic lights are not the remedy. Instead, officials are pushing for J-turns to be installed at the highway just like they are at 32 other locations across Missouri.
To date, MoDOT has been unable to give a timeline for when any improvements at this interchange would be made.
And though we are well aware that the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is financially strapped and can’t take care of all the highway, bridge and other infrastructure needs in its system, this intersection must be given top priority. Children’s safety is at stake.
School officials and members of the transportation committee should express concern to MoDOT, along with parents of children who will attend classes at the new school. City officials were at Monday’s meeting and were among those expressing concern.
If it’s too late to add permanent traffic lights before the opening of school in August, temporary signals should be installed until MoDOT can erect permanent signals or find a permanent solution. At the very least, warning signs should be set up that inform motorists that it’s a school bus crossing.
Of course, a lower speed limit also could be imposed.
Although some school traffic can be routed over Old Highway 100, it’s far from ideal. It is a narrow two-lane road, with sight distance hazards.
Moreover, the old bridge at South Point is a candidate for replacement. The bank on the south side is a concern at the bridge location, and flooding has occurred there.
There are many problems that can occur at an intersection without signals like the one at Highway 100 and St. Johns Road. Some of those potential problems were discussed at a committee meeting last year, and school officials said the traffic issues had been studied, and they believed there was no cause for alarm.
That wasn’t the sentiment expressed at the transportation committee meeting Monday.
The time has come to take action.