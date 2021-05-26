Within days of the Republican-led Legislature passing a bill to increase the state’s gas tax, an anti-tax advocacy group filed a petition to put the matter to a public vote.
Americans for Prosperity-Missouri filed the referendum petition with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office last week. If the petition is approved and the organization is successful in getting enough signatures, the tax hike would go on the ballot in 2022, where voters could veto the measure.
The Legislature approved legislation in the final days of the session to gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon fuel tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.
Gov. Parson, who has made revitalizing our state’s infrastructure one of his top priorities, is expected to sign the measure.
Republicans who opposed the bill argued that the tax hike would disproportionately affect low-income families since the tax rate is the same regardless of income, according to the Associated Press.
They also said it might be more difficult for people who don’t own smartphones to track receipts for a refund. Several GOP lawmakers framed support or opposition to the gas tax bill as a test of conservatism.
Yet despite the opposition, in an acknowledgment of our state’s deteriorating roads and bridges, the usually anti-tax General Assembly passed the tax increase. Give them credit for leading on this issue.
It’s no secret this editorial page supports the gas hike. If this issue does make the ballot, we’ll vote to approve it.
We’ve been banging the drum for more revenue for infrastructure for years. That’s because the need is obvious. Neglecting necessary transportation projects is doing long-term damage to our state, making us less competitive and impeding economic development.
Conservatives in the Legislature saw it the same way and made the calculation that kicking the can down the road on this issue for another year wasn’t in the state’s best interest.
We support the initiative petition process because we believe the public’s voice should always be heard even when the effort is to overturn something we agree with and argue is long overdue.
We say that also knowing full well that tax increases are widely unpopular among Missouri voters.
As the Associated Press noted, since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1996 requiring all tax increases over a certain amount to go to a statewide vote, not a single general tax increase has passed, including several involving the state’s gas tax.
Still, we trust voters to make the right call this time if this issue makes a statewide ballot. That’s how our democratic system works, and we should let the process play out.