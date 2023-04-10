Not all of us have the capacity or opportunity to save a life. Many Americans would strongly consider sacrificing themselves to help a fellow American. There’s a simple way each reader could do that, and it wouldn’t cost much at all. It’s about becoming an organ donor.

Donating your organs is something most people don’t think about on a daily basis. I know, because I was just like you. I never gave the subject much thought either. I remember the Monty Python skit from Britain about live organ transplants, and laughed too. Then something occurred recently that made me aware of a growing problem in America.