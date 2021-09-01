Is there a harder job than that of the U.S. president?
We wonder if President Joe Biden is asking himself that question right now after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan Monday, ending America’s longest war.
The Associated Press said the war will “be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.”
But Biden will forever be attached to that frantic final exit. Whatever his other successes or failures during his term, his name will be seared into history, and Biden will be held responsible for our country’s chaotic and tragic exit in Afghanistan. He owns it. He is accountable.
That’s the way it works. The buck stops with the person at the top. The president and his party receive the blame or the credit even though forces outside their control often dictate the outcome.
That’s not to say Biden is blameless. He was determined to end the war even though he was advised of the risks of the country falling apart after our departure. His administration planned and coordinated the exit mission, which seemed ill-conceived and poorly executed from the beginning.
But few could have predicted how quickly the Taliban would take control of Kabul or how quickly the Afghan army would evaporate without a fight. Why did our intelligence fail so horribly in this crucial calculation?
Unlike his three immediate predecessors in the Oval Office, all of whom also came to see the futility of the Afghan operation, Biden alone had the political courage to fully end America’s involvement, according to The Atlantic.
He also had the support of the majority of Americans, according to polls taken earlier in the year when he announced his decision to end the “forever war.” It was that same support that persuaded President Trump to try and end the war and instead cut a deal with the Taliban.
Biden was resolute in his refusal to hand off the war, whose purpose had become blurred, to a fifth U.S. president, and he is now paying a heavy price for the chaos and bloodshed that overtook our exit.
Had he known in advance of the bloody ending, do you think he would have gone through with it? It is the risk that accompanies the hardest job in the world. You are either the hero or the villain. Or both.
John Dickerson, of CBS news fame, who covered the White House for 12 years for Time magazine, authored a book about the office of president titled “The Hardest Job in the World, the American Presidency,” published in 2020. He wrote: “American presidency is in trouble. It has become overburdened, misunderstood, almost impossible to do.” He quotes President Franklin D. Roosevelt as saying, “The president’s task has come to be impossible for me or any other man.”
President Harry Truman, according to Dickerson, said: “Within the first few months, I discovered that being a President is like riding a tiger. A man has to keep on riding or be swallowed. The fantastically crowded nine months of 1945 taught me that a president either is constantly on top of events or, if he hesitates, events will soon be on top him. I never felt I could let up for a single moment.”
President Biden is riding the tiger Truman spoke of. He has ended our country’s longest war. History might not judge him kindly for it.