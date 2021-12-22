Rails-to-trails advocates are downright giddy over Gov. Mike Parson’s recent announcement that the state of Missouri will officially take ownership of the 144-mile Rock Island Railroad corridor between Windsor and Beaufort in Franklin County.
They should be. After decades of advocacy and negotiations, the governor’s announcement, along with his commitment to spend millions of dollars in state resources to help develop the trail, is a strong indication the Rock Island Trail finally is going to be constructed.
The trail will become a state park — another addition in a park system that already is recognized as one of the premiere parks systems in the nation. That’s outstanding news for hiking and biking enthusiasts, Missouri tourism and Franklin County.
Why Franklin County? Long-range plans include extending the trail from Beaufort into Washington where it would cross the Missouri River Bridge and connect with the Katy Trail in Warren County to form a one-of-a-kind, 400-mile cross-state loop linking the St. Louis and Kansas City regions.
That prospect has rails-to-trail supporters ecstatic because connecting the two sections would make it one of the longest trails of its kind anywhere. They are calling the trail proposal a “game-changer” that could transform Missouri into an international destination.
“This trail has the potential to become a destination-tourism powerhouse in the region and serve as a national example of how these pathways can benefit communities economically and culturally,” said (former) Rails-to-Trails Conservancy President Keith Laughlin. “It’s fitting that a state crucial to the early rail-trail movement now has the opportunity to help lead the way for trail systems of the future.”
“Much like the Katy Trail, we expect the Rock Island Trail to help grow local economies and small businesses, create jobs and provide Missouri with another great outdoor recreational resource,” Parson said in a statement.
Parson deserves credit for getting behind this project. He understands rural Missouri and how a project like the Rock Island Trail has the potential to be transformational for the communities along the trail.
Of course, it wasn’t a stretch for his administration to make the trail a priority given the success of the Katy, which has been a boon for tourism, the economy and for recreation. More than 500,000 people visited it last year, according to the Jefferson City News Tribune.
The Katy has spurred commercial development and generates nearly $20 million a year for the state’s economy. It has put our state on the map for those who take trail riding seriously. Missouri already has won designations as the “Best Trails State” and “Best Camping State” from national organizations.
Parson can build on that legacy with his embrace of this project and leave his mark on our state park system in much the same way former Gov. Jay Nixon did with Echo Bluff State Park.
Local officials have the same opportunity to capitalize on this project. We hope they adopt the same forward-leaning approach. The timing is right. The potential to make Franklin County a key hub on this planned connector is real.
One of the reasons the Rock Island is moving forward is because of the availability of federal funds, including the federal infrastructure bill and the American Rescue Plan Pandemic Relief Act. This is a rare, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime, opportunity to tap into some of this money to make the connection between the Katy and the Rock Island possible.
Local leaders shouldn’t pass on this opportunity.