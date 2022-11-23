Thanksgiving is upon us once again, the traditional time of the year to count blessings and give thanks. In the whirlwind of our daily lives, it’s easy to lose sight of the last part, the giving thanks part of the holiday.
It’s called “Thanksgiving” for a reason. Yet too often, instead of counting our blessings, we tend to focus on what we lack rather than what we have. Sometimes we fail to appreciate just how lucky we are to live in a vibrant community that is engaged and cares, in a country that is prosperous and at peace.
If you take a moment to hit the pause button on the burning issues of the day, the division and negativity that permeates our political discourse and, regrettably, much of our culture, you can more easily take stock of the blessings all around us. They are abundant. They are often inspiring.
We were reminded of one of those blessings when we covered a winter clothing drive Saturday. For over a decade, a group of volunteers from various religious denominations and all walks of life have banded together to provide a hot meal on Saturdays to those in need at St. Peters UCC Church in Washington. They call it the Harvest Table.
In recent years, the organization has expanded to provide clothes, toiletries, and even health care to anyone who needs help. Harvest Table is faith-based in its mission and its volunteers are Lutheran, Catholic, Methodists, Baptists, Presbyterians among others. They operate on the simple principle that Jesus first fed the hungry, healed the sick and served the poor.
Unfortunately, the number of those who are hungry, poor and even homeless is growing in our community. So we are especially grateful for those who serve this population – those that have been doing it for years like the Harvest Table and those who have stepped up recently to make a difference for those in need. Likewise, we are grateful for those in our community who support this organization and the countless others just like it with donations.
We are blessed to live in a community that does so much to help those who are not as fortunate. Americans in general, and Missourians in particular, are compelled to share their blessings and that’s especially true in our area.
On that note, we are thankful for all of those who make our community a better place. The list is long and contains professionals, volunteers, individuals and organizations alike. It includes first responders, EMS workers and health care professionals – many of whom will be on duty while we are eating turkey.
It also includes religious leaders and those who care for the elderly and the disabled. It includes organizations like the United Way, Meals on Wheels and the many food pantries in the area who scramble during the holidays to make sure there is enough food for everyone.
We could go on and on but suffice it to say our community is special because there are good people and organizations who are engaged and care about their neighbors. We are privileged to report on these people and organizations and their stories never ceases to inspire and humble us. This Thanksgiving let’s all be thankful for those who give of their time and resources to make someone’s life just a little bit better.
On a personal note, we are grateful for our readers and advertisers. They keep us on our toes and in business. In recent years the media landscape has changed dramatically and will continue to do so. Yet our company’s reliance on readers of our print and digital versions, as well as the businesses and individuals who spend their money on advertisements in those products, remains constant.
Thank you for placing your trust in us. Thank you for supporting community journalism.
Finally, we are especially grateful this year for our employees. Two of whom, Kathy Duncan and Michele Phinney just celebrated 45-year work anniversaries with us. Another 15 of our team members have 25 years of service with us. In this era of acute labor shortages and job hopping, that is remarkable. We are extremely fortunate to have so many long term employees who have stood by us in good times and bad. We can’t thank them enough.