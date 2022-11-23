Thanksgiving is upon us once again, the traditional time of the year to count blessings and give thanks. In the whirlwind of our daily lives, it’s easy to lose sight of the last part, the giving thanks part of the holiday.

It’s called “Thanksgiving” for a reason. Yet too often, instead of counting our blessings, we tend to focus on what we lack rather than what we have. Sometimes we fail to appreciate just how lucky we are to live in a vibrant community that is engaged and cares, in a country that is prosperous and at peace.