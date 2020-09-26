One of Downtown Washington, Inc.’s signature events is celebrating a milestone this weekend.
The annual Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts has been attracting artisans and crafters from across Missouri to our downtown for two decades now.
Over 20 years, it has grown and evolved into one of the premier events of its kind in Missouri and celebrates Washington’s affinity for homemade arts, crafts and family fun. It also shows off our town’s flourishing historic downtown.
Guests will find soaps, jewelry, original artwork, clothing, handmade wood furniture, home decor, leather, seasonal items and a whole lot more.
The Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts is considered the kickoff to the fall season. If you have never been to this event, you are missing a wonderful slice of Americana and some first-rate art and crafts. It’s also a great way to reacquaint yourself with some of downtown Washington’s shops and restaurants.
The event runs Friday evening through Sunday on Main and Elm streets. Masks are mandatory inside the festival zone — please cooperate. Booths and activities will be socially distanced to ensure the safety of attendees. Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available for your convenience.
As always, admission is free. See you downtown!