Washington Fire Chief
Washington Fire Chief Don Hahne explains the operation of the fire department’s snorkel truck to Mrs. Vernon Pursley of New Haven in October 1968. Missourian Photo.

Congratulations to Washington firefighters Scott Wehlage and Don Hahne who were recognized at the Washington Fire Department’s Annual Banquet last week. Wehlage was named firefighter of the year and Hahne received a Life Member certificate.

Both firefighters deserve plaudits for their service to the fire department and to the community. But Hahne’s recognition deserves special mention. His over 70 years of volunteer service with the fire department is unparalleled and may never be matched.