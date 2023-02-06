Congratulations to Washington firefighters Scott Wehlage and Don Hahne who were recognized at the Washington Fire Department’s Annual Banquet last week. Wehlage was named firefighter of the year and Hahne received a Life Member certificate.
Both firefighters deserve plaudits for their service to the fire department and to the community. But Hahne’s recognition deserves special mention. His over 70 years of volunteer service with the fire department is unparalleled and may never be matched.
The standard he set as a gentleman and volunteer is an example to all emergency service responders everywhere. He is the epitome of what a volunteer firefighter should be and a role model to everyone else in the fire company and, indeed, the community.
Hahne joined the department in 1951. In seven decades of service, Hahne has responded to thousands of fires and other emergency calls and served the fire company in every possible role, including as its chief from 1968 to 1981. Before that, he served as its assistant chief, captain, lieutenant and company secretary and treasurer.
As Missourian Editor Ethan Colbert chronicled in the last issue of this newspaper, Hahne fought some of Washington’s worst and most notable fires.
In short, he’s seen it all and he’s done it all with the fire department for a very long time. That’s why WFD Chief Tim Frankenberg described him as the “patriarch” of the department at the banquet. His fellow firefighters simply call him “Ex” as in ex-chief.
Over his lengthy career, Hahne has received numerous honors and awards including being named firefighter of the year in 1984. In addition to volunteering with the Washington fire company, Hahne has also been active with the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri where he served as a board member, and later as the organization’s president. The organization presented him with its coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.
He received the Washingtonian Award in 2013 for his extraordinary service to the fire department as well as his other significant volunteer service to the community.
If you want to know why Washington has the best volunteer fire department in the country, look no further than Don Hahne. We said that in a 2013 editorial and it bears repeating again. He has earned a Life Member certificate from the fire department. He has earned their respect as well as the community’s.
He is truly the patriarch of the fire department as well as a darn good man.