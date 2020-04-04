Many shops selling guns are open as President Donald Trump ruled that they were “essential” businesses as other retail stores are closed as part of the effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
Gun control groups have called the “open and essential” policy one that puts profits over public health.
Some of the states and municipalities have given different interpretations as to whether gun stores should remain open as Americans stay at home to avoid spreading the virus. Gun groups, including the National Rifle Association, have lobbied to keep the stores open. The Department of Homeland Security issued an advisory that gun shops should be declared essential services, just like grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies.
The gun lobby has said it’s critical the gun shops remain open, as have many Americans, who are buying firearms in record numbers, to retain the ability to exercise their constitutional rights.
Background checks for gun buyers have been on the increase since early in 2020. Perhaps the coming presidential election had something to do with it. The best motivation behind the increase in sales is that many people are buying guns for protection. They feel strongly that they need a gun for protection.
In the absence of a federal mandate, the pro gun groups have been filing lawsuits challenging state and local authorities who have ordered gun shops and ranges to close.
Most of the states are allowing gun shops to remain open. The states where gun shops have been closed have been hit hard by the virus.
Over the years, this newspaper has heard from many gun advocates who believe strongly that they need a gun for protection. These comments have been from good citizens.