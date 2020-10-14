The city of Washington has taken proactive steps to promote a wide range of housing options that are making Washington a desirable place for more people to call home. As a result, developers are now aggressively looking at the city as a place to invest and build affordable housing and rental units.
The city is enjoying a housing development boom and has one of the most aggressive housing growth outlooks in its history. The potential for population growth accompanies the positive housing outlook.
A combination of code changes, annexation and optimistic developers has led to the promising outlook. The city has the resources to provide the necessary services to new developments, and the city’s industrial growth is providing the employment opportunities that are attracting young and old alike to relocate here. It is a two-fisted punch that is moving the city forward, especially since 2016.
Community and Economic Director Sal Maniaci recently completed a study that shows the progress that has been made in housing developments, and gave a robust forecast for population growth. Washington is on the move in terms of employment opportunities, which is driving residential investment.
The recession of 2008 stalled growth here and across the country. It wasn’t that long ago that the city recorded only 12 new homes built in a single year. Last year more than 100 residential units were built. Maniaci noted that 2019 was the first time the city saw triple-digit housing growth since 2008.
With the progress that has been made and the building that is expected to start in 2021, the population gain is expected to be more than 1,600. That’s a conservative forecast.
But more importantly, that population growth should include all age groups. For years, city and civic leaders often heard the comment, “We can’t afford to live in Washington,” from young people or those with low to moderate incomes.
The results of a 2015 census revealed Washington grew in population in all age groups except the 0 to age 9 category, indicating young families were in decline. The city was still growing, but younger families were looking elsewhere to live. One of the chief reasons was a lack of affordable housing. City leaders recognized this trend and took steps to turn this around.
Since 2016, the city has annexed five areas for housing developments. The largest is the Kampschroeder Farm, which has the potential for 300 residential units. It’s expected to be underway next year and is located west of Casey’s off South High Street.
The largest apartment complex ever to be built in Washington is the 100 West Apartments development on the south side of Highway 100, just west of Bluff Road. Nearing completion, it has 116 units. The developer, Ed Schmelz, also is renovating the old International Shoe Factory building on West Second Street, with 84 rental units planned.
Other housing developments planned or underway are East Fifth Street Apartments, Malvern Hill, The Overlook at Weber Farms, the Stonecrest Connection, Locust Valley by McBride & Sons Homes and several other small housing projects.
These developments have been made possible by a city government that has recognized the need to make changes to address the needs of the times while preserving orderly growth and ensuring the quality of life for all residents.
Communities with smart growth policies meet these challenges by providing a broad range of housing types, with easy access to jobs, schools, shops and recreation, to meet the needs of households at varying income levels.
Implementing this approach lets communities use infrastructure more efficiently, accommodate the housing needs of all residents and help everyone, from aging citizens to young people, get their first home and remain in the community.
A city that stands still is really falling backward. Civic leaders and residents are applauding the city’s progressive actions. The future of Washington as a place to live, work and recreate for all segments of the community depends, in large part, on how well we solve the issue of affordable housing, develop socially balanced communities and diversify our economy.