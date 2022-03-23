Eric Greitens should drop out of the race for U.S. Senate.
If he was smart, he would do so sooner rather than later to spare himself and his family further pain and humiliation amid new, disturbing allegations that portray him as a serial abuser.
The former governor’s campaign is compromised and cannot be salvaged. The release Monday of an explosive affidavit filed by his ex-wife in a child custody case, in which she alleges he committed physical violence against her and their children, should be politically fatal.
Greitens cannot win this race. What’s more, and he may be too self-absorbed to recognize this fact, but the bottom line is he is unfit for public office.
If true, the new allegations are not merely evidence of character flaws, they are tantamount to criminal behavior and should be disqualifying for a seat in the U.S. Senate or any public office. Even in this anything-goes-moment of politics, spousal abuse and child abuse are a bridge too far.
Greitens denies the allegations and it should be noted that the allegations are just that — unproven assertions by one party. Moreover, they arise in a contested child custody case, the kind of legal battle where litigants often make explosive statements.
These aren’t the first allegations of abuse or deviant behavior leveled at Greitens.
In her affidavit, Sheena Greitens said the former Navy Seal “knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet, and keys” during an argument in April 2018.
Those allegations are eerily similar to ones made by a St. Louis hairdresser who said Greitens tried to blackmail her with nude photos if she revealed their sexual relationship. Those allegations resulted in a felony criminal charge and ultimately led to him resigning as governor in 2018.
A bipartisan committee in the GOP-dominated Missouri House investigated the matter and released a report in which the hairdresser alleged Greitens called her derogatory names, grabbed her crotch without consent and slapped her face.
Greitens acknowledged the affair, but denied any abuse. On Monday he denied his wife’s allegations on Steve Bannon’s podcast, blaming them on a mysterious plot by Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell, Josh Hawley and other “RINOS” to take him down.
We’ve rarely agreed with Hawley on anything. But he was spot-on Monday when he said in a tweet that “If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate. It’s time for Eric Greitens leave this race.”