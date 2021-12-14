It’s welcome news that the state has approved design plans for Busch Creek Greenway.
That approval means the 3-mile walking and bicycle path that will provide a link from Washington High School to the east end of the Rotary Riverfront Trail finally will be built. City officials say construction could begin in March.
The green light comes after years of discussion — the greenway was included in citywide transportation plans in 1999 and in 2011.
When completed, the greenway will provide another vital connector to key parts of the city, including downtown and the city parks. It also will mean new sidewalks near Washington High School, which are sorely needed.
Construction of the greenway is largely being financed by the federal government’s Transportation Alternative Program, a nationwide grant project that helps fund non-motor vehicle-related infrastructure projects such as sidewalks or bicycle lanes on roadways. Under the program, the federal government foots 80 percent of the project’s cost.
Trails and greenways provide much more than a recreational benefit for the occasional jogger and cyclist. They tie communities together and provide important environmental, economic, social and health benefits for individuals, communities and regions as a whole. This greenway, once its finished, will be able to do just that for the people of Washington and beyond — what a breath of fresh air!