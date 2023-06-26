The Washington Fire Department is a great organization with a great culture. Whatever it does by way of strategic planning moving forward, it shouldn’t screw that up.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg told city officials recently that was the unofficial assessment of a consulting firm that conducted an organizational review of the all-volunteer department to help it develop a long range master plan.
Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) recently completed the “where do we go from here” report which the department is using to help it rethink how it becomes more effective and efficient over the next 10 years.
Some of the takeaways in the report reaffirmed what the department already knew – things like it needs additional fire stations including one in the southeastern part of the city to cover the entire 65 miles of the department’s service area and that the department enjoys good response from its volunteer members to emergencies.
But other assessments were more like “a punch in the gut” according to Frankenberg. Most notably, the report recommended that the administrative structure of the fire department needs to be overhauled and that it should consider investing in full-time administrative positions that are responsible for the daily oversight and planning of the organization. Sometimes the department tries to “reinvent the wheel” instead of just adopting best practices according to the experts. The report noted the department needs to pay more attention to firefighter safety and is in “dire need” of a fire prevention specialist.
There were many other findings and recommendations in the 138-page report that deserve thoughtful consideration. Frankenberg assured city officials they would be carefully analyzed and acted upon.
Give the department credit for its willingness to conduct a serious examination of its operations by outside experts in its ongoing efforts to improve, modernize and adapt to changing times. That shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the department’s history. It has a history of challenging itself to meet the expectations of the community.
It’s good news for citizens that our fire department recognizes that those expectations have only grown as the city has evolved. The days of the department just responding to structure fires or car accidents are over.
In fact, structure fires are a very small part of the overall type of calls the department handles today. But the diversity of the type of calls the department receives now – everything from chemical spills, water leaks to complex rescues and utility support – requires firefighters to possess a diverse, technical and ever-expanding skill set.
The department is committed to meeting the community’s expectations. It is prepared to embrace the changes required to meet those expectations.
It’s important that the Fire Department succeeds in this comprehensive strategic planning. The department performs a vital function in the city’s public safety efforts. As an all-volunteer force – one of the largest in the state – it saves the city millions each year in labor costs and saves local businesses and residents additional millions in insurance costs through its excellent Insurance Service Office (ISO) ratings.
The Washington Fire Department has a great story to tell. That was another takeaway from the recent study. But as the consultants pointed out, it hasn’t always done a good job in the area of public relations or in promoting itself. That is another area the organization needs to rethink as it embarks on one of the most significant transitions in the department’s history.
We have a sense the department will rise to meet these challenges. Great organizations usually do.
