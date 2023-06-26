The Washington Fire Department is a great organization with a great culture. Whatever it does by way of strategic planning moving forward, it shouldn’t screw that up.

Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg told city officials recently that was the unofficial assessment of a consulting firm that conducted an organizational review of the all-volunteer department to help it develop a long range master plan.

