By his own admission, he’s not the fanciest guy in the race, nor is he the slickest. He will be viewed by many as a long shot in a race dominated by candidates with greater name recognition and perceived star power.
But Franklin County’s Dave Schatz does indeed offer voters an alternative in the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate.
In a world of insider politics, the Republican from Sullivan is the classic outsider.
In our estimate, he is the most unpolitical candidate to enter the race so far. He is the most down-to-earth, unpretentious, no-nonsense, what-you-see-is-what-you-get candidate in a contest that features a bevy of career and, well, “slick” politicos.
That is why Schatz is appealing to us and should be appealing to voters.
In April, when Schatz disclosed he was thinking about running for Blunt’s seat, we asked, “Why not?” We noted he would bring strong conservative values, a business perspective and a lot of homegrown Missouri common sense to the race.
Schatz told us Tuesday he is running on a platform predicated on common sense. Good for him. Congress could use more of that.
We like Schatz because he would be good for Missouri. He would fight for our state’s interests. He would get things done.
That seems like a quaint notion in this day and age of modern politics when most politicians are driven more by rabid ideology or blind ambition than by a sense of public service or a desire to make a difference on behalf of their constituents.
That’s our assessment of Schatz based on his tenure in the General Assembly. He is a consensus builder. The U.S. Senate could use more of that.
But the top reason we think he would make a good U.S. senator is that he wouldn’t forget where he came from or who he serves. First and foremost, he would be a steward of and for Missouri.
Our state doesn’t need any more ideological placeholders. We have plenty already. We need to elect leaders who get things done.
That’s why Schatz is going to make this an interesting race.