The Kansas City Chiefs football team’s trip to the Super Bowl is something to be proud of for all Missourians, many of whom changed their pro football allegiance to the Chiefs from the Rams when that team left St. Louis for Los Angeles. From now until the Super Bowl Feb. 2, Missouri will receive mountain-high publicity across the world.
It’s been 50 years since Kansas City has played in a Super Bowl game so it’s pleasing for that reason. Another joy-producing aspect is that Kansas City is a small-market team that again has proved it can compete with the giants that hail from the east and west coast and much larger midwest cities. The Chiefs’ fans are among the best and most loyal in pro football. They have been disappointed in many seasons but they keep coming back, year after year, filling Arrowhead Stadium in game after game.
The satisfaction and excitement in the win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday was evident in the family-like celebration after the 35-24 victory. Coach Andy Reid said a lot of things have to happen to reach the Super Bowl. “Guys have to be able to check their egos at the door. There are ups and downs, not getting down on each other. I’m proud of the guys for doing all of that.” The veteran coach had a steady hand, the AP said. He was credited with creative play-calling and unwavering confidence.
The Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, said the work ethic Reid has “transfers to the whole team.”
The Super Bowl appearance is a victory for all Missourians. We would never bet against this season’s Chiefs. They have proved that hard work pays off and they have the right attitude — never give up.