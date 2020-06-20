One of the more important issues on the Aug. 4 ballot is Amendment 2, a proposal to expand Medicaid in Missouri.
Last week the Republican-leaning Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry endorsed the measure.
That’s not a shocker; the state chamber has thrown its support behind proposals to expand Medicaid in the past.
The chamber, which bills itself as the “leading voice of business,” says the proposal is a pro-jobs measure that will help fuel economic growth throughout the state.
The chamber cited a new study from the Missouri Foundation for Health that concluded passage of Amendment 2 would create more than 16,000 new jobs annually over its first five years while expanding the state’s economic output by $2.5 billion a year.
Another study from the Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University concluded Medicaid expansion could save the state as much as $1.3 billion by 2026.
Those are heady numbers which some may dismiss as overly optimistic or partisan.
But voters should recognize that in the 10 years since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, there has been much analysis and study on the effects of expanding Medicaid in the states that have already done — literally — hundreds of studies.
Those studies have generally found that expansion has resulted in significant state budget savings, revenue gains and overall economic growth.
There is a track record here. The chamber is not out on a limb when it says from an economic perspective, there is solid evidence to suggest expanding Medicaid would be good for Missouri’s economy.
Missouri is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid. We can change that on Aug. 4.