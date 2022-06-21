The George Washington University Board of Trustees announced this week the college intends to drop its “Colonials” moniker. In a statement, university officials said the use of the nickname has divided the community and can “no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies.”
The name “Colonials,” has been used by the university since 1926 and is also the name for both its men’s and women’s sports teams. In 2018, a student activist launched a petition opposing the name, which led to the school forming a special committee to study the issue.
The committee issued a report acknowledging that the university community “is sharply divided” over the nickname, “with an almost 50/50 overall split.” Alumni were “somewhat more in favor” of keeping the name “Colonials” than current students.
“For supporters, the term refers to those who lived in the colonies, especially those who fought for independence against England and, with bravery, courage, and against all odds, secured democracy for the United States,” the report explained. “For opponents, ‘Colonials’ means colonizers (both here and abroad) and refers to those who stole land from indigenous groups, plundered their resources, murdered and exiled Native peoples, and introduced slavery into the colonies.”
George Washington University isn’t the first school to drop its official nickname due to complaints that a moniker is offensive — just the latest. The University of Louisiana Monroe changed its name from the Indians to the Warhawks in 2006. Arkansas State did the same thing two years later ditching Indians for Red Wolves. In 2012, North Dakota discontinued the Fighting Sioux in favor of the Fighting Hawks. Locally, East Central College changed its moniker from Rebels to The Falcons in 2008.
Some praise the college moniker changing as much-needed progress. Others claim it’s political correctness run amok. But for many, it is getting increasingly harder to know when a name, a moniker, a phrase or just about anything is potentially offensive to someone or some group. The lines are getting blurry. When is a name change justified? When is it not justified? Has the pendulum swung too far?
Take the “Colonials” controversy, for example. It doesn’t surprise us that not everyone is on board with the name change. When complaints over the name first surfaced, Jonathan Turley, a law school professor at the university, pointed out that some concern over the moniker was misplaced. Some were misunderstanding history. He pointed out that the Colonials fought against foreign rule, they weren’t advocates of colonization.
“The Colonials is not a general reference to colonialism or a celebration of colonization. To the contrary, the Colonials (including George Washington) fought against being a colony. They fought the British Empire and its belief that you could subject a people to such foreign rule. The term ‘Colonials’ is an obvious and direct reference to those who fought in the Revolutionary War. They are people worthy of admiration from George Washington to James Madison to George Mason and others. They joined in armed rebellion against being a colony,” Turley wrote in 2019.
Regardless, some found the nickname controversial, even divisive. It was no longer a source of pride to some. The university made the call to drop it and find a more inclusive moniker. The decision pleased some and angered others, like the George Washington University College Republicans who issued a statement wondering if the move will have other ramifications: “We are also deeply troubled with the possibility that this could snowball into the changing of the University’s name itself.”
Few would argue that we should guard against inappropriate or offensive speech or action. It’s just getting harder to know where those lines are these days. Will there come a day when we have to take down statutes of George Washington?