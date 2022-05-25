One of the many bills that died in the Legislature this past session was an omnibus marijuana bill sponsored by Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, that would have legalized recreational pot use for adults.
His bill, which had broad grassroot support and two dozen co-sponsors, was steamrolled by entrenched, powerful and well-connected forces that control the state’s fledgling medical marijuana industry.
When it comes to pot, Hicks is not an activist. He didn’t run for office to legalize pot. But, like many other lawmakers, he was turned off by the process that awarded licenses to grow and sell cannabis after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 creating a medical marijuana program.
That process, overseen by state regulators, but driven by a booming national marijuana industry with an army of lobbyists, has drawn allegations of corruption and inside dealing. Some claimed the scoring process for the initial licenses was rigged in favor of those connected to the campaign for legalization. Whispers of an FBI investigation surfaced. Dozens of lawsuits were filed by those who were denied licenses.
It was widely expected that once medical marijuana got established, a push to legalize recreational marijuana would follow. That’s how it unfolded in other states. Those who already had licenses to grow and distribute pot would be primed to capitalize on an even larger, more lucrative market.
Hicks wanted to beat the insiders to the punch by filing legislation that didn’t include any caps on licenses to grow, transport or sell marijuana. He said he wanted the free market to dictate how many businesses emerge in the expanded market. He wanted a reset on the flawed initial license approval process. If recreational pot was going to be legalized, he wanted a level playing field on who would get to sell it — and profit from it.
Despite widespread support, Hicks’ Cannabis Freedom Act, never had a chance. It was crushed by industry-led insiders who falsely claimed his bill would allow pot to be sold on every street corner in Missouri. They argued license caps are necessary to prevent the prevalence of marijuana sold on the black market and that Missouri has plenty of existing license holders to serve the potentially expanded market.
Critics, like Tim Gilio, founder of the Missouri Marijuana Movement, say those arguments are just “self-serving, rent-seeking, protectionist lies designed to concentrate wealth in the hands of the existing license holders who designed the medical marijuana program and control the market.”
Those who want to see recreational pot legalized in Missouri need not despair. An initiative petition, backed by the same industry insiders who derailed Hick’s legislation, will likely be on the November ballot.
The measure would allow the state to continue to cap licenses. It also allows people to grow their own marijuana plants for personal consumption. The industry insiders argue that if you don’t like the existing monopoly, you can avoid it all together by growing your own pot.
If polls are any indication, there is a good chance voters will approve it and Missouri will join 18 other states and the District of Columbia in fully legalizing marijuana use. If that happens, those who already have licenses to grow and sell cannabis will have the inside track on profiting from an even larger market.
Critics of this entire process — people like Rep. Hicks — might characterize this simply as business as usual in our state capital.