There is a lot to think about on this July Fourth amidst the pandemic, social unrest, economic starts and stops, and the general feeling of disquiet many are feeling for our country.
I read the St. Louis Post-Dispatch story by Jane Henderson in the Sunday edition, “The Problem with King Louis — and a few other guys we’ve admired.”
It puts a local spin on the growing discussion in the country about the statues, monuments, cities and institutions named for people who have accomplished something deemed noteworthy by many in the past who are now demeaned by others for their biases toward other races. Should these various honoraria be removed?
Collectively, this would remove the Jefferson and Washington monuments throughout the country, cause certain universities like Yale to rename themselves, and change city and county names from St. Louis, Clayton, Washington, Franklin County and Shaw Park in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch also makes the list as a symbol of westward expansion to the detriment of Native Americans.
Princeton has already renamed the world-renowned Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy.
The list would touch thousands of institutions with calls for complete removal of statues and monuments to revamping of sites to better explain the bad character of the honorees to renaming of cities, roads, parks, etc.
On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service was charged with increasing the protection of national monuments, including Mount Rushmore.
At one extreme, every physical reference to one of these people is a “micro aggression” to some in our country. But how do we tell the story of the building of our country, which we patriotically honor on July Fourth? The world would be a far lesser place without the leadership the United States has provided for centuries to other countries.
Are we always right, have we done no wrong, has every leader been an exemplary model in light of today’s definitions of what that means? Of course not. But has any other country advanced the ideals of “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” in our Declaration of Independence at the scale we have accomplished in these United States?
Last week I wrote of the paper’s boisterous support of the community. Words from my grandfather. The Fourth of July is a great day to add our boisterous support of our country, as well.